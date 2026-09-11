Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees Early Occupancy Trends — Check Earnings

Haiwaan has arrived at the box office with high expectations, putting the spotlight on its opening-day performance. As the film begins its theatrical run, all eyes are now on how it fares with audiences and at the box office.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1

On Day 1, Haiwaan has earned Rs 2.04 crore net in India so far. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 5,624 shows with an overall occupancy of 10%. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 2.41 crore. These are live figures, and the final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.



The Hindi 2D version of Haiwaan recorded an overall occupancy of 10.42% on Day 1. The film registered 5.92% occupancy during the morning shows, 12.15% in the afternoon and 12% in the evening. The night occupancy figure was not available at the time of reporting.

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Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk, Haiwaan earned a gross of Rs 1.03 crore through advance bookings for Day 1. A total of 44,176 tickets were sold across 7,368 shows in the Hindi 2D format. The average ticket price was Rs 233.17, based on the available India-wide advance booking data.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi action-crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Sharib Hashmi. Mohanlal will also make a cameo appearance.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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