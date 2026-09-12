'Epic' Box Office Collection Day 1: Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya Film Opens With Rs 2.13 Crore

Epic has collected around Rs 2.13 crore net in India as it enters its second day in theatres. The Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya-starrer is yet to post its final Day 2 collection, according to the latest figures from Sacnilk.

Epic Box Office Collection Day 1

Epic collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India on Day 1 across 1,440 shows, recording 25% overall occupancy. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 2.10 crore, while its India gross collection is Rs 2.45 crore.

The film also earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 3.45 crore.

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Sacnilk reports that the Telugu 2D version of Epic recorded 19.53% overall occupancy on Day 1. Morning shows registered 12.31% occupancy, followed by 16.15% in the afternoon and 16.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 25.46%.

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About The Movie

Epic is a Telugu romantic drama centred on Rohan, a middle-class student who goes abroad for his studies because of his family's expectations. The story follows his experiences in a new environment as he navigates love, identity and the challenges of making choices for himself.

While adjusting to a different life, Rohan begins to question the path chosen for him and tries to understand what he truly wants.

Written and directed by Aditya Haasan, the film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Sivaji in key roles. The film focuses on Rohan's personal journey as he deals with relationships, family expectations and the search for his own identity.

Epic is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. The film released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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