Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 2: Soori Starrer Maintains Strong Momentum, Mints This Much

Mandaadi takes audiences into the world of boat racing, where old rivalries and new challenges come face to face. The film combines action and drama with an emotional story.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi added Rs 4.63 crore to its India net collection on Day 2 so far. The film recorded 36.3% occupancy across 2,339 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net has now reached Rs 9.53 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 11.21 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be updated.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 3.83 crore to the Day 2 net collection, with 1,777 shows recording 37% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 80 lakh from 562 shows, registering 34% occupancy.

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Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.90 crore net on Day 1. The film recorded 32.7% occupancy across 2,953 shows on its first day. On Day 2, it has added another Rs 4.63 crore so far, the report stated.

Mandaadi Plot

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a talented traditional boat racer who returns to his coastal village after being away for some time. He forms a new team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition approaches, old rivalries, family issues and his past come back into his life.

The final race becomes a chance for him to protect his community and settle the long-running rivalry.

Mandaadi Cast And Release

Mandaadi stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay in key roles. The film also features Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, Achyuth Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj and others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, Mandaadi blends action, drama and sports. The film released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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