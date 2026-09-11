Saudi Arabia's East-West Oil Pipeline Struck By Drones Originating From Iraq: Report

Saudi Arabia's key East-West oil pipeline system was struck by projectiles on Thursday, with an early assessment indicating that pumping stations located alongside the pipeline were hit, CNN reported, citing two US officials familiar with the matter.

One of the US officials told CNN that the strikes were carried out by drones originating from Iraq. However, it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack or whether the pipeline itself sustained damage.

Satellite imagery reviewed by CNN appears to show extensive fire damage at a pumping station near Al Mesba'ah, Saudi Arabia. Separate imagery from Thursday showed a smaller fire at another pumping station near Al Dhekra, with thick black smoke rising from the site.

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The extent of the damage and the time required to repair the facilities remain unclear, according to the report.

The incident comes as Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure faces heightened risks amid the ongoing US-Iran war and escalating tensions across the region. The East-West pipeline has become particularly important for the kingdom as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have forced Saudi Arabia to reroute a significant volume of crude towards the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia has been moving about 5 million barrels of oil per day through the East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.

The pipeline's importance has also grown amid threats to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, with Houthi fighters warning that Saudi vessels could be targeted.

CNN reported that satellites detected nine large fires close to the East-West pipeline on Thursday. At least six, however, appeared to correspond to flare pits, where oil and gas can be burned during emergencies.

Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq have previously used drones to target Saudi Arabia, according to Behnam Ben Taleblu, Iran programme senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

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He suggested the groups may have carried out the latest attack as part of a broader Iranian strategy involving regional proxies. US officials are continuing to gather intelligence on the incident, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The attacks come as oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel, with markets witnessing sharp swings amid escalating developments in the Middle East.

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