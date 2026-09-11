Seafarers' Security, Vessel Passage Raised In PM Modi's Bilateral Talks With Iran President

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India has discussed regional security and the need to protect maritime traffic during its engagement with Iran, sources told NDTV, following a 25-minute bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday.

New Delhi emphasised that the safety and security of seafarers remains a top priority as tensions in the region continue to pose risks to commercial shipping and vital trade routes, sources said.

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While seeking a lasting solution, India called for renewed diplomatic efforts and constructive dialogue to ease tensions in the region, the persons privy to the development said.

Energy security was another key concern raised by India, with New Delhi seeking safe and unhindered passage for vessels transporting energy supplies.

Any disruption to shipping routes in the region could have wider implications for global energy markets and countries dependent on imports, including India.

The discussions come against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have raised concerns over maritime security, trade flows and the movement of energy cargoes through strategically important waterways.

India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to address regional conflicts while maintaining its focus on protecting its economic and energy interests.

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India's emphasis on secure maritime routes assumes added significance given its dependence on imported crude oil and other energy commodities and the importance of West Asian shipping corridors to global trade.

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