Fall 2: Deadpoint Social Media Reviews: Harriet Slater's Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Viewers

Fall 2: Deadpoint brings another dangerous survival story where fear, trust and unexpected turns come together. The film takes its characters into a high-risk situation that tests their courage and ability to survive.
What Is Fall 2: Deadpoint About?
Fall 2: Deadpoint is an American survival thriller and the sequel to Fall (2022). The film follows Jax Hunter (Harriet Slater), who is still dealing with the death of her sister Shiloh. She meets Shiloh's friend Luce (Arsema Thomas), who suggests travelling to Thailand to explore one of the locations from Shiloh's scrapbook.
The two head to Mount Kwan to attempt the restricted plank walk leading to a dragon statue. Their guide Jon (Tom Brittney) warns them that the mountain has been closed because of earthquakes, rockslides and heavy rain. However, they continue with the climb.
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Social Media Reviews
Some viewers have given Fall 2: Deadpoint a positive response, praising the film for its gripping survival elements, intense thrills, striking visuals and Harriet Slater's performance. Several reactions on X highlighted the sequel's ability to create anxiety and deliver high-altitude tension, with some viewers feeling that it successfully pushes the limits of the original.
#Fall2Deadpoint starts off and carries all the right ingredients for the gut-clenching adventure we would expect from a film like this.— Shyam Krishnan (@ShyamkrishnanB) September 11, 2026
But that holds up only until a point in the second half. What could have been a much stronger stretch gradually turns into abrupt twists,… pic.twitter.com/GiwCmvOA3U
????♀️???????? FALL 2: DEADPOINT had me feeling EVERY inch of the height. The Thailand views, rusty planks and 360° shots are insane. The pacing felt rushed, but that third act gave me some serious— Niko Holt 2.0 (@nholt4512) September 3, 2026
“OH MY GOD” moments.
⭐️ 7/10 #Fall2Deadpoint #SurvivalThrillerMovies pic.twitter.com/HPk0DFPDVy
I just saw #Fall2Deadpoint and this movie is more stressful and anxious than the first movie. I thought this movie doesn't need a sequel,but they find a way to push the limit. With the tagline that says "Are you Down?". Hell no I'm not down . You got to be out of Your mind. pic.twitter.com/i70DkqtAEo— Paris (@Paris10574066) September 2, 2026
#Fall2Deadpoint Is Absolutely Fantastic From Start To Finish! I Was Absolutely Thrilled And Terrified From The Intro And Harriet Slater Absolutely Nails It As Her Character! One Of The Best Movies Of The Year 4.5/5 ⭐️ On @letterboxd @FallMovie pic.twitter.com/sA9YLiExFn— ElijahLovesMovies (@guerra640448381) September 10, 2026
"Fall 2: Deadpoint" -https://t.co/S99aJ7jFDd— The MovieMaven (@The_MovieMaven) September 7, 2026
For both thrill seekers and the timid who love survival thrillers, “Fall 2: Deadpoint” is thrillingly death-defying, as well as a spectacular sky-high jumping point from summer to fall. #fallmovie#fall2deadpoint pic.twitter.com/FYXUPQGTrU
On the other hand, the film has also received criticism from some viewers. While many appreciated its suspenseful moments, some reactions pointed to weak character development, questionable plot choices and a less effective third act. A few viewers also felt that the sequel fell short of the impact created by the first film.
#Fall2 #MovieReview A sequel that delivers impressive tension but loses its footing in the push for forced continuity #Fall2Deadpoint— Kneel Before Blog (@KneelBeforeBlog) September 7, 2026
⭐⭐⭐https://t.co/9YaPAg9lE5 pic.twitter.com/rMJGbuVGOv
A couple of days ago I watched #Fall2Deadpoint— Darksy Lockhart #MYROGUE (@DarksyLockhart) September 9, 2026
And in my opinion while not as great as the original I thought it was good not great but good
Tho there were some decisions that were made in the movie that did hold it back including a plot twist that happens in the third act which… pic.twitter.com/FQSm2f3ZRk
#Fall2Deadpoint is fine. It goes to bigger heights and has its fair share of thrills, but nothing here falls off a bigger cliff than the script, which makes baffling choices with characterization and plot points, particularly in the third act. It's a step down from the first one. pic.twitter.com/xAwrK3cEjg— Adam Klay (@AKlay19) September 5, 2026
Trailer - ????— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 3, 2026
Film - ????#Fall2DeadPoint pic.twitter.com/3euaAbEyEa
Below average #Fall2DeadPoint https://t.co/SkvfXyUbDU— . (@mass_boy1) September 11, 2026
Watched #Fall2Deadpoint today. I enjoyed it, but I feel like it fell short of the first movie. I felt like the first movie had more thrills. One of the characters pissed me off in the end.— Anth????ny The XLth (@AnthonyX_34) September 7, 2026
I'd give it a 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/ZjqxOAHh9A
Atrocious character development combines with palm-sweating thrills to ensure that #Fall2 is at least sporadically entertaining in its lunacy. My review of #Fall2Deadpoint: https://t.co/sMt3Tv8Nt0 pic.twitter.com/HubDAgmMFl— Steve Pulaski (@stevejpulaski) September 6, 2026
Cast And Makers
Fall 2: Deadpoint stars Harriet Slater as Jax Hunter, Arsema Thomas as Luce/Billie and Tom Brittney as Jon Platt. Virginia Gardner appears as Shiloh Hunter. Grace Caroline Currey makes an uncredited cameo as Becky Connor, while Adam Rose also appears in a cameo.
Michael and Peter Spierig have directed the film, with Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank credited as writers. The film is produced by Tea Shop Productions, Capstone Pictures and Flawless Productions Inc.
About The Film
Fall 2: Deadpoint is an English-language adventure drama thriller with a runtime of 1 hour 37 minutes. The film is rated UA 13+ and is releasing in cinemas in India on September 11, 2026. It will be available in 2D and 4DX formats.
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