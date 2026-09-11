Fall 2: Deadpoint Social Media Reviews: Harriet Slater's Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Viewers

Fall 2: Deadpoint brings another dangerous survival story where fear, trust and unexpected turns come together. The film takes its characters into a high-risk situation that tests their courage and ability to survive.

What Is Fall 2: Deadpoint About?

Fall 2: Deadpoint is an American survival thriller and the sequel to Fall (2022). The film follows Jax Hunter (Harriet Slater), who is still dealing with the death of her sister Shiloh. She meets Shiloh's friend Luce (Arsema Thomas), who suggests travelling to Thailand to explore one of the locations from Shiloh's scrapbook.

The two head to Mount Kwan to attempt the restricted plank walk leading to a dragon statue. Their guide Jon (Tom Brittney) warns them that the mountain has been closed because of earthquakes, rockslides and heavy rain. However, they continue with the climb.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Spiritual Drama Continues To Outperform Yash Starrer

Social Media Reviews

Some viewers have given Fall 2: Deadpoint a positive response, praising the film for its gripping survival elements, intense thrills, striking visuals and Harriet Slater's performance. Several reactions on X highlighted the sequel's ability to create anxiety and deliver high-altitude tension, with some viewers feeling that it successfully pushes the limits of the original.

On the other hand, the film has also received criticism from some viewers. While many appreciated its suspenseful moments, some reactions pointed to weak character development, questionable plot choices and a less effective third act. A few viewers also felt that the sequel fell short of the impact created by the first film.

Cast And Makers

Fall 2: Deadpoint stars Harriet Slater as Jax Hunter, Arsema Thomas as Luce/Billie and Tom Brittney as Jon Platt. Virginia Gardner appears as Shiloh Hunter. Grace Caroline Currey makes an uncredited cameo as Becky Connor, while Adam Rose also appears in a cameo.

Michael and Peter Spierig have directed the film, with Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank credited as writers. The film is produced by Tea Shop Productions, Capstone Pictures and Flawless Productions Inc.

About The Film

Fall 2: Deadpoint is an English-language adventure drama thriller with a runtime of 1 hour 37 minutes. The film is rated UA 13+ and is releasing in cinemas in India on September 11, 2026. It will be available in 2D and 4DX formats.

ALSO READ | Isha Rikhi On Bigg Boss 20, Badshah And Finding Love Again: 'I Want To Heal Myself'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.