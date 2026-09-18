Maruti Suzuki Launches Automatic S-CNG Variants Of Swift, Dzire, Baleno; Prices Start At Rs 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has expanded its S-CNG portfolio with the launch of automatic variants of three of its popular models, Swift, Dzire and Baleno.

The company has introduced the Auto Gear Shift (AGS), or automated manual transmission (AMT), with S-CNG powertrains in the three models. Prices start at Rs 7.29 lakh for the Swift S-CNG, while the Dzire S-CNG is priced from Rs 8.53 lakh and the Baleno S-CNG from Rs 8.32 lakh, all ex-showroom.

The new models are part of Maruti Suzuki's "Auto Green Mission", aimed at offering automatic driving convenience without compromising on fuel efficiency.

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According to Maruti Suzuki, the Swift S-CNG AMT delivers a fuel efficiency of 35.34 km/kg, while the Dzire S-CNG AMT returns 36.47 km/kg. The Baleno S-CNG AMT offers a claimed efficiency of 34.47 km/kg.

The three models are powered by the company's 1.2-litre Z12E engine, featuring Dual Variable Valve Timing (Dual VVT) and Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The engine is paired with a five-speed AMT gearbox.

The AMT system is designed to provide clutch-free driving in city traffic while retaining the option of manual gear changes when required.

Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, said the new automatic S-CNG models are aimed at customers seeking the convenience of an automatic car without compromising on fuel efficiency and performance in traffic conditions.

The company also said demand for its S-CNG vehicles has been rising. Maruti Suzuki reported a 58% increase in S-CNG sales in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period last year. In July, the automaker recorded its highest-ever monthly S-CNG sales of 83,000 units, according to the company.

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Maruti Suzuki said its S-CNG technology uses an intelligent injection system for optimised air-fuel delivery, along with safety features including stainless-steel pipes and joints, integrated wire harnesses and a microswitch that prevents the vehicle from starting during CNG refuelling.

The automatic S-CNG range will be available across select variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno.

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