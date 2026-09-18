Pakistan's Oil Scare: 'Lockdown-Like' 9 PM Market Curfew, Official Fuel Usage Slashed 50%

Pakistan has revived a sweeping lockdown-like campaign as escalating conflict in the Middle East puts pressure on fuel supplies and raises energy costs, ordering markets to close by 9 p.m. and cutting fuel allocations for government vehicles by 50% for the next three months, Dawn reported.

The measures, effective immediately, were outlined in a Cabinet Division notification issued on September 17.

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Pakistan had previously rolled out similar austerity measures in March, including a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for official vehicles, but most of those curbs were lifted in June.

Under the new restrictions, shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars, along with grocery and departmental stores, must close by 9 pm.

Marriage halls and other venues hosting festive events will have to shut by 10 pm, while restaurants, cafes and food outlets can remain open until 11 pm.Takeaway and home-delivery services will be exempt.

Pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, fuel and CNG stations, electric-vehicle charging points, bakeries, milk shops, gyms, sports facilities, IT companies and call centres will also remain outside the time restrictions.

The government has separately ordered a 50% reduction in fuel provision for official vehicles for three months.

Vehicles used by the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies and essential services are largely exempt, subject to specified conditions.

The notification also mandates a 5% monthly reduction in non-employee-related government expenditure for fiscal year 2026-27 and imposes a ban on purchasing new vehicles and most durable goods.

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Government officials will face a three-month suspension of foreign travel, with limited exemptions for scholarships and certain training programmes.

Unavoidable official trips must be undertaken in economy class, while government meetings have been directed to use teleconferencing wherever possible.

Official dinners, seminars, conferences and training programmes funded by the government have also been restricted, except in specified cases.

The measures come amid disruptions to key oil shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, as conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

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