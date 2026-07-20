West Asia Conflict Posed Major Crisis, But India Showed Growth Despite Headwinds: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the conflict in West Asia had posed a major crisis for energy-dependent economies like India, even as the country maintained a growth rate of 7.7% to emerge as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

He delivered the remarks as Parliament's Monsoon Session got underway in New Delhi.

Ahead of the session, PM Modi said, "We are well aware, and the entire world is concerned about the persistent threat of war in various regions. The conflict in West Asia posed a major crisis for countries like India that rely on others for energy. Numerous obstacles and crises arose regarding petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, and chemicals."

He added, "Despite this, India maintained a growth rate of 7.7%, emerging as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. This reflects India's inherent strength and offers a glimpse of the enthusiasm and zeal with which the nation aspires to scale new heights."

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He said the Monsoon Session was commencing at a time when "the country has gathered momentum, and the spirit of Parliament infuses fresh energy into that pace."

The Prime Minister also pointed to a string of recent infrastructure and technology milestones, attributing them to what he called the country's "Reform Express."

"Recently, a massive oil refinery was dedicated to the nation in Rajasthan. Just a few weeks ago, a semiconductor plant, the third one, was dedicated to the country," he said, adding that a green hydrogen-powered train had also been launched, a facility "very few countries in the world possess."

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He described the train as featuring "the most powerful engine" and being "the longest of its kind," calling it "a testament to the dedication of India's scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and workers."

PM Modi's remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rattled global energy markets over the past several months, with India among the major importers navigating volatility in crude oil and fertiliser supplies as a result.

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