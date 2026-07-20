Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Monsoon Session: Roads To Avoid, Alternate Routes

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory announcing special traffic arrangements in the New Delhi range as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday, warning commuters of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament area.

Advisory Details

"Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range," the force said in a post on X.

"Heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area," it added.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours.

Roads To Be Avoided

- Rafi Marg

- Motilal Nehru Marg

- Maulana Azad Road

- K. Kamaraj Marg

- Raisina Road

- Rajendra Prasad Road

- Parliament Street

- Ashoka Road

- Talkatora Road

- Pandit Pant Marg

- Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

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Junctions To Be Avoided

- Vijay Chowk

- Boat Club

- R/A Rail Bhawan

- R/A Sunehri Masjid

- R/A Patel Chowk

- R/A Boota Singh

- R/A Prime Chowk

- R/A GRG

- R/A Jalebi Chowk

Suggested Alternate Routes

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- Janpath

- Man Singh Road

- Akbar Road

- Teen Murti Marg

- Shanti Path

- Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road

- Kamal Ataturk Marg

- Panchsheel Marg

- Vinay Marg

- Outer Circle, Connaught Place

- Baba Kharak Singh Marg

- R/A RML

- Mother Teresa Crescent Road

- 11 Murti

- Sardar Patel Marg

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with personnel deployed at key intersections for smooth movement.

For real-time updates, commuters can reach the force through its website, social media handles, WhatsApp number 8750871493, or the helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.

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