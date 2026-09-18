Vibe Movie X Reviews: Preity Zinta, Kunal Kemmu & Sparsh Shrivastava Win Praise From Netizens

Vibe has hit theatres as a long-awaited crowd-pleaser, delivering the comedy audiences have been craving. The action-comedy marks Preity Zinta's blockbuster return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus following Bhaiaji Superhit (2018).

Serving as Kunal Kemmu's follow-up project as both writer and director after his critically acclaimed directorial debut Madgaon Express (2024), the film stars Kemmu alongside Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava.

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The netizens poured their reactions on X, praising the acting and script of the movie while conveying that the film is worth vibing. Here are some reactions:

An X user couldn't wait and went to the social platform during the interval of the movie, "@kunalkemmu #Vibe OH WHAT A VIBE! Loving it. Kunal is such an immensely talented boy! INTERMISSION. Picture abhi baaki hai."

While one wrote, "You killed it again #KunalKemmu Loved the first half of #Vibe Btw, @realpreityzinta looks a million bucks. So good to see her again."

Another said, "Keeping my fandom for #PreityZinta (@realpreityzinta) aside, I've to say that her choices in scripts reflect her smart intellect & fun #vibe. Just when I was thinking what else is left for her to do, she brings Madam H to the front, beyond my imagination. Her action scenes are."

Another posted, "Saw #VIBE & I can easily say it's the most entertaining film in recent times. The whole theatre was laughing, which has become so rare! A clean, balanced & high-on-humour film. #PreityZinta & #KunalKemmu are exceptional in their parts. Organic comedy for the win >>>"

One applauded the script, "Saw #VIBE & I can easily say it's the most entertaining film in recent times. The whole theatre was laughing, which has become so rare! A clean, balanced & high-on-humour film. #PreityZinta & #KunalKemmu are exceptional in their parts. Organic comedy for the win >>>"

Plot

What happens when two ordinary men are pulled into a national-security operation? In Kunal Kemmu's Vibe, the result is a chaotic mix of espionage, friendship and comedy. Hardik (Kunal Kemmu) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava) are two friends whose routine lives take an unexpected turn when they become involved in a high-stakes mission.

Hardik is impulsive and guided by instinct, while Bugs is comparatively sensible, though his attempts at keeping things under control rarely succeed. Their misadventures eventually bring them face-to-face with intelligence operative Madam H (Preity Zinta), who is tasked with navigating their unlikely involvement.

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Rather than focusing heavily on spycraft, Vibe uses the espionage setting to create comic situations, misunderstandings and escalating chaos. Kemmu plays Hardik as an immature but likeable troublemaker, while Shrivastava provides a grounded contrast. Zinta's composed Madam H adds another layer of humour as she attempts to manage the unpredictable duo.

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