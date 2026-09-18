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Lenskart Block Deal: ADIA Arm To Sell Rs 2,047-Crore Stake At 3.5% Discount, Say Sources

Platinum Jasmine A will sell shares equivalent to a 1.7% stake in the eyewear retailer.

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Lenskart Block Deal: ADIA Arm To Sell Rs 2,047-Crore Stake At 3.5% Discount, Say Sources
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Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), is set to sell a 1.7% stake in Lenskart Solutions through a block deal worth around Rs 2,047.4 crore, according to sources.

The block deal has been priced at Rs 682.45 per share, representing a 3.5% discount to Lenskart Solutions' previous closing price. Morgan Stanley is acting as the broker for the transaction.

Platinum Jasmine A will sell shares equivalent to a 1.7% stake in the eyewear retailer. The seller will be subject to a 90-day lock-in for any further sale of shares, sources said.

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As of June 30, Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust held a 9.77% stake in Lenskart Solutions, according to the company's shareholding data.

The latest transaction comes after Platinum Jasmine A had previously sold a 2.3% stake in Lenskart in a block deal in June 2026. At that time, the trust sold 4 crore shares at Rs 490 apiece, with the transaction valued at around Rs 1,960 crore.

Lenskart Q1 Results

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s net profit saw a 270% leap or 4x jump in its net profit to Rs 222 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company. The firm's profit for the previous year was at Rs 60 crore. 

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The company's revenue was up 43% to Rs 2,714 crore, compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 76% jump to Rs 588 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin expanded to 21.7% to 17.7%. 

The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw a one-time loss of Rs 10.4 crore.

Lenskart Share Price Today

Lenskart Solutions shares closed 4.01% higher at Rs 707.20 on Friday. The stock has gained 5.82% over the past week and 14.8% in the last month. On a year-to-date basis, Lenskart shares have risen 64.52%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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