Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Baby's Arrival

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted together during a recent temple visit in Mumbai. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple arrived with family members, while their presence drew attention from fans and paparazzi gathered outside.

Deepika And Ranveer Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday as they prepare to welcome their second child. The couple was accompanied by Ranveer's parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani.

For the temple visit, Ranveer wore a purple kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Deepika wore a colourful, heavily embroidered salwar kameez. A strong security presence surrounded the actors as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Despite the crowd, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at those waiting outside.

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Ranveer's 2024 Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Ranveer Singh had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja in 2024, when Deepika Padukone was pregnant with their daughter Dua. The actor had arrived at the iconic Ganpati pandal dressed in a traditional white chikankari kurta and pyjama. His visit came during the couple's first pregnancy, making his recent temple visits another moment of significance for the family.

Deepika Shares Pregnancy Photoshoot Glimpses

Deepika and Ranveer have generally kept their daughter Dua away from public attention, although they occasionally share glimpses of her on social media. Recently, the couple shared pictures from Deepika's second pregnancy photoshoot.

The parents were dressed in white in the photos, while some images also featured Dua spending time with them. They captioned the post, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! ????????????”

Deepika, Ranveer's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Deepika will star with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King. She is also set to feature alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming sci-fi film Raaka.

Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller that is in production.

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