Tata Electronics, L&T Unit Partner To Expand Chip Manufacturing In India

Tata Electronics and L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) have announced a strategic partnership to expand indigenous manufacturing of semiconductor products in India for domestic and global customers.

The partnership will combine LTSCT's fabless semiconductor design and engineering capabilities with Tata Electronics' semiconductor manufacturing, packaging and testing capabilities. The companies will jointly explore opportunities to fabricate and package LTSCT's existing and future chip products across Tata Electronics' range of fab process technologies and packaging solutions.

The collaboration will focus on products for sectors including automotive, industrial, communications, security and intelligent-edge applications.

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Under the partnership, the companies will explore chip fabrication and packaging opportunities for LTSCT's current and upcoming products. The collaboration will also include optimisation of chip designs for fabrication, with a focus on enabling efficient manufacturing at scale.

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LTSCT said the partnership will help bridge the gap between semiconductor design and industrial-scale manufacturing by combining its fabless design innovation with Tata Electronics' manufacturing and packaging capabilities.

“Semiconductor leadership will increasingly be defined not just by design breakthroughs but by the ability to industrialise those designs through advanced packaging and manufacturing. At LTSCT, we see this as India's opportunity to move up the value chain,” said Dr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited.

“Our engagement with Tata Electronics is a decisive step in building those capabilities, ensuring that the next generation of semiconductor products can be designed in India and delivered to global markets with speed, reliability and scale,” he added.

Tata Electronics said the partnership will help strengthen India's semiconductor capabilities across the value chain.

“Our partnership with LTSCT is a significant step which will accelerate India's vision of becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation, by combining L&T Semiconductor's deep fabless design and engineering expertise with our capabilities across semiconductor manufacturing, packaging and testing,” said Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics..

The collaboration aligns with the government's objective of developing domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities under its “Manufacture in India – for India and for the World” vision.

The companies said the partnership is also in line with Semicon 2.0's focus on developing the domestic semiconductor ecosystem and increasing value addition within India.

Together, LTSCT and Tata Electronics aim to advance packaging technologies, manufacturing capabilities and quality systems as part of India's broader effort to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry.

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