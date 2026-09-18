India Targets Double EU Exports Within Three-To-Four Years Under FTA

India aims to double its exports to the European Union within three to four years as it works to ensure full utilisation of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. The agreement is currently undergoing legal approval processes in the EU and could come into force by March 2027.

The government plans to cover all EU member countries through high-level delegation meetings and business-to-business engagements, while exporters are expected to increase capacity and ensure compliance with EU standards to support higher shipments, the people told NDTV Profit.

India's exports to the EU stood at $72.39 billion in FY26, accounting for 16.40% of the country's total exports.

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India seeks wider access for exporters

Government sources said India is working towards increasing exports to the EU by ensuring that exporters make full use of the market access provided under the FTA.

Exporters will need to expand their capacity and meet the required standards to increase shipments to EU markets. The government also plans to step up engagement with individual EU nations through high-level delegations and business-to-business meetings.

Steel quota and carbon rules

India has secured a 2.8 million-tonne quota for steel exports to the EU. Steel exports outside this quota will face a 50% tariff, according to government sources.

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will also apply to Indian exports.

India has sought faster approval for six domestic verifier bodies as part of its efforts to address compliance requirements linked to the EU's carbon mechanism, the sources said.

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