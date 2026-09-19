Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CFL Super Six Match On TV, Online?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in a crucial Calcutta Football League 2026-27 Super Six clash on Saturday.

The match was initially scheduled for September 17 but has been rescheduled and will now be played at the Barasat Stadium. The fixture is one of three Super Six matches being played simultaneously on the final day of the championship round.

Mohun Bagan began the championship round with a 5-1 win over Coal India before drawing 1-1 against United Sports Club. Mohammedan, meanwhile, defeated Bhawanipore FC 2-0 before playing out a 1-1 draw against East Bengal.

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Both Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan have four points from their opening two Super Six matches. Mohun Bagan are currently joint-top of the Calcutta Football League 2026 Super Six standings with four points from two matches. They have one game left, against Mohammedan SC.

The equation is straightforward for Mohun Bagan: a win against Mohammedan SC will take them to seven points and guarantee them the CFL title, regardless of the results in the other Super Six match.

However, a draw would make the title race more complicated. A stalemate would take both Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC to five points, leaving Bhawanipore FC, East Bengal and United SC with a mathematical chance of finishing above them depending on their respective results and goal difference.

Match Venue, Kickoff Time

The match between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan will be played at the Barasat Stadium, Kolkata and will start from 3 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest as of now.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on No.10 Sports.

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