IPO GMP Today: AceVector Vs Orient Cables Vs Runwal - Which Has Highest Listing Gain Potential?

IPO News Today: The initial public offerings of Snapdeal-parent AceVector Ltd., Runwal Enterprises Ltd., German Green Steel, and Orient Cables India Ltd. paint a split picture in terms of listing gains on Wednesday. Shares for all of these IPOs will be finalised today, Sept. 30, 2026.

Out of the four of them, Orient Cables has an easy lead in Grey Market Premium (GMP), with the trends for the other three pointing to a flat listing or listing with only little gains.

IPO GMPs

Orient Cables IPO GMP

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Orient Cables IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 85, updated on Sep 29, 2026 at 11:37 PM. At the upper price band of Rs 272, the estimated listing price is Rs 357, implying a potential 31.25% gain.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP

Runwal Enterprises IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 2, updated on Sep 29, 2026 at 11:37 PM. At the upper price band of Rs 305, the estimated listing price is Rs 307, implying a potential 0.66% gain.

AceVector IPO GMP

AceVector IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 1.10, updated on Sep 29, 2026 at 11:37 PM. At the upper price band of Rs 32, the estimated listing price is Rs 33.10, implying a potential 3.44% gain.

German Green Steel IPO

German Green Steel IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 13, updated on Sep 29, 2026 at 11:37 PM. At the upper price band of Rs 139, the estimated listing price is Rs 152, implying a potential 9.35% gain.

Subscription Status

Orient Cables IPO has been subscribed 91.09 times on the final day of bidding, Tuesday, September 29.

QIBs: 182.76 times

NIIs: 115.14 times

RIIs: 28.41 times

German Green Steel & Power IPO has been subscribed 28.25 times on the final day of bidding on September 29.

QIBs: 20.93 times

NIIs: 53.85 times

RIIs: 21.45 times

Acevector IPO has been subscribed 4.80 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, September 29.

QIBs: 3.38 times

NIIs: 8.04 times

RIIs: 4.07 times

Runwal Enterprises IPO has been subscribed 2.44 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, September 29.

QIBs: 3.89 times

NIIs: 3.91 times

RIIs: 1.02 times

IPO Details

Orient Cables IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: Orient Cables IPO is a book build issue of Rs 552 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore.

Key Dates: Orient Cables IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected to be finalized on Sept. 30, and the IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: German Green Steel & Power IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 303.90 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore.

Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 25, the IPO will close on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected on Sept. 30, and a tentative listing date is fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: The IPO of Runwal Enterprises is entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore.

Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 25, the Runwal Enterprises IPO will close on Sept. 29. The share allotment is expected to be finalized on Sept. 30, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 5.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 420 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and an offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore.

Key dates: Acevector IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected on Sept. 30, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5.

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