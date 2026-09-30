Runwal Enterprises IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Status, GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Runwal Enterprises IPO is expected to be finalised today, Sept. 30. Refunds for non-allottees are expected to be processed on Oct. 1, while shares allotted to successful bidders are likely to be credited to their Demat accounts the same day.



The initial public offering (IPO) of Runwal Enterprises received a steady response from investors, as the public issue was subscribed 2.50 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 29. It received bids for 3,03,19,681 shares against 1,21,11,294 shares offered.



Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscription stood at 3.89 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.94 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscription stood at 1.12 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 290 and Rs 305 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd.

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How To Check Runwal Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Runwal Enterprises Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Runwal Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' RUNWALENTR ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Runwal Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here.

Select “Runwal Enterprises Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 2 and the upper price band of Rs 305, the implied listing price is Rs 307, indicating a potential listing premium of 0.66%. The GMP has declined from Rs 16 when the IPO opened for subscription to Rs 2 today.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Runwal Enterprises IPO Listing Date

The shares of Runwal Enterprises are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 5.

About Runwal Enterprises

Incorporated in February 2016, Runwal Enterprises is a diversified real estate developer whose portfolio covers residential, commercial and other property assets. Its housing projects span affordable, mid-income and premium segments, alongside developments such as commercial properties, retail malls and educational facilities. The company has an established presence in Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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