Orient Cables IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Status, GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Orient Cables IPO is expected to be finalised today, Sept. 30. Refunds for non-allottees are expected to be processed on Oct. 1, while shares allotted to successful bidders are likely to be credited to their Demat accounts the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Orient Cables was subscribed 92.27 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 29. The issue received bids for 1,38,18,98,705 shares against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 182.76 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 115.63 times, while the retail category was subscribed 30.55 times.

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The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 258 and Rs 272 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 552 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85.29 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 232 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.

How To Check Orient Cables IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ Orient Cables (India) Ltd. ” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Orient Cables IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' ORIENTCABL ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Orient Cables IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page.

From the dropdown menu, choose “ Orient Cables (India) Ltd. ” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

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Orient Cables IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Orient Cables IPO stood at Rs 85 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to InvestorGain. Based on the latest GMP and the upper price band of Rs 272, the implied listing price is Rs 357, indicating a potential listing premium of 31.25%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Orient Cables IPO Listing Date

The shares of Orient Cables are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Oct. 5.

About Orient Cables

Incorporated in September 2005, Orient Cables (India) Ltd. manufactures a range of cables and passive networking products used across communications and related applications. Its portfolio includes CAT6 network cables, CCTV and coaxial cables, optical fibre cables and charging cables designed for electric vehicles.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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