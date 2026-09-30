Elevate Campuses IPO Listing: Shares Debut At Rs 356.50 On BSE, At Rs 355.10 On NSE

Elevate Campuses IPO Listing Today: Elevate Campuses shares made their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 30, listing at Rs 356.50 on the BSE and Rs 355.10 on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 362.

The stock's BSE listing price of Rs 356.50 translates into a 1.52% discount over the IPO's upper price band, while the NSE listing at Rs 355.10 represents a 1.91% loss for investors who received shares in the IPO.

The Rs 2,100 crore Elevate Campuses IPO was open for subscription from September 23 to September 25, with the price band fixed at Rs 343 to Rs 362 per share. The allotment was finalised on September 28.

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Elevate Campuses IPO Listing Price

On the BSE, Elevate Campuses shares listed at Rs 356.50, compared with the IPO issue price of Rs 362, resulting in a 1.52% discount.

On the NSE, Elevate Campuses shares debuted at Rs 355.10, translating into a 1.91% discount over the IPO's upper price band.

The stock's listing price will be closely watched as investors assess the performance of the IPO following its market debut.

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Elevate Campuses IPO Subscription Status

Elevate Campuses IPO received a total subscription of 1.79 times during the bidding period from September 23 to September 25, 2026.

The QIB portion was subscribed 2.52 times, while the retail investor portion received 1.01 times subscription. The NII portion was subscribed 0.84 times.

Elevate Campuses IPO Issue Details

Elevate Campuses IPO was a Rs 2,100 crore book-built issue, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 5.80 crore shares worth Rs 2,100 crore.

The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 343 to Rs 362 per share, while the lot size was 41 shares. The minimum investment required by a retail investor was Rs 14,842, based on the upper price band.

The IPO opened for subscription on September 23 and closed on September 25, 2026. The allotment was finalised on September 28, with the shares listing on the BSE and NSE today.

What Does Elevate Campuses Do?

Incorporated in 2005, Elevate Campuses is an education infrastructure company engaged in owning, operating and managing on-campus student accommodation for higher education institutions (HEIs), as well as owning K-12 school assets.

The company operates its student accommodation business under the Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ brands.

As of March 31, 2026, the company's Pre-Acquisition Group had student accommodation capacity of 80,255 students across 15 cities in India and one city in the UAE.

Its portfolio included seven owned student accommodation campuses with 20,368 beds across six Indian cities and 14 managed campuses with 55,487 beds.

Elevate Campuses Business Model

Elevate Campuses provides operational services covering deal sourcing, site selection, development, asset acquisition, asset repositioning and community engagement.

The company also provides community and campus technology services, including media coverage of higher education institutions and community events.

Elevate Campuses works with educational institutions including Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal University, Jaipur and Meraki Education.

As of March 31, 2026, its owned student accommodation portfolio recorded an occupancy rate of 89.37% for Academic Year 2025-26.

Since commencing operations as an independent owner and operator of student accommodation in FY18, the company has expanded its owned student accommodation portfolio from 9,153 beds to 20,368 beds as of March 31, 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had 460 full-time employees in its Pre-Acquisition Group.

Elevate Campuses IPO Listing: What Investors Should Watch

With Elevate Campuses now listed on the BSE and NSE, the focus shifts from the IPO's grey-market indications to its actual market performance.

Investors will track the stock's movement from its listing price, including its early trading range, intraday high and low, and whether it sustains its initial premium or discount to the IPO issue price.

Elevate Campuses IPO Listing: Key Details

IPO size: Rs 2,100 crore

IPO price band: Rs 343-Rs 362

BSE listing price: Rs 356.50

NSE listing price: Rs 355.10

BSE listing loss: 1.52%

NSE listing gain/loss: 1.91%

Lot size: 41 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,842

IPO bidding: September 23-25, 2026

Allotment: September 28, 2026

Listing: September 30, 2026

Listing exchanges: BSE and NSE

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