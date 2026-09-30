The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani-Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

The Paradise saw a drop in collections on Day 6. Despite the Tuesday dip, the Nani-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India net collections.

Here's how the film performed on Day 6.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

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On Day 6, The Paradise collected Rs 4.40 crore net in India, down 12% from its previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 101.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 120 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

The Nani-starrer added Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 150.50 crore.

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Day 6 with the net amount of Rs 3.55 crore. The Hindi version brought in Rs 80 lakh, while the Tamil version earned Rs 5 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise collected net amount of Rs 11.60 crore from its premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then earned Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5 crore on Day 5. The film added another Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 6, The Paradise earned Rs 5.15 crore gross in India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brought in Rs 3.60 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 40 lakh, Tamil Nadu with Rs 12 lakh and Kerala with Rs 3 lakh. The rest of India added Rs 1 crore.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The story, which takes place in Secunderabad in the 1980s, centres on Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays the role of Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

The film was announced in March 2024 and filming started in Hyderabad in June 2025. The majority of the film was filmed on large sets which had been specially built for it. The Paradise was released in theatres on September 24, 2026, after several delays, and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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