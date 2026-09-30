Sardar 2 OTT Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Spy Thriller Sequel?

Karthi is back as Sardar, this time facing a new threat connected to his past. Directed by P. S. Mithran, Sardar 2 brings Sardar and his son Vijay Prakash together as they take on a dangerous mission.

Here's a quick recap of Sardar and everything you need to know about Sardar 2 before it arrives on OTT this week.

Sardar Recap

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The first film Sardar follows RAW agent Chandra Bose, aka Sardar, who is branded a traitor after a secret mission goes wrong and forced into hiding. His son grows up believing that his father betrayed the country.

Years later, his son Vijay Prakash, a police officer, uncovers the truth about his father while investigating a corporate water conspiracy. The father and son then join forces to stop the scheme and clear Sardar's name.

What Is Sardar 2 About?

Sardar 2 follows Vijay Prakash, who works with RAW but is assigned to a low-profile unit. His life takes a turn when a dangerous biochemical weapon connected to one of Sardar's old missions becomes a threat again.

A mercenary group led by Black Dagger is looking for the keys that can unlock the weapon. As Vijay investigates the case, he learns more about his father's past and the mission that forced Sardar into hiding.

He then teams up with Sardar to stop the weapon from falling into the wrong hands. The film also touches on the dangers of antibiotic misuse and resistance.

Cast And Characters

Karthi plays dual roles - Chandra Bose, also known as Sardar, and Vijay Prakash, his son. S. J. Suryah plays the main villain, Yoganandan, also known as Black Dagger. Malavika Mohanan plays Agent Zara, while Ashika Ranganath appears as Faiza. Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Babu Antony, Avinash, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

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Team Behind The Sequel

PS Mithran has directed Sardar 2. He has also worked on the story along with Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. Nambi has written the screenplay.

The film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, with A. Venkatesh as co-producer.

George C Williams is the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty is the editor. Music is composed by Sam C S.with OfRo also contributing to the music. The action sequences have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza.

Theatrical Release

Sardar 2 was announced following the success of the first film in 2022 and eventually released in theatres on September 10, 2026. The sequel was filmed across several locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangkok, Luton, Madurai, Kochi and Mysore.

When And Where To Watch?

Sardar 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 1, 2026. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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