ArMee Infotech IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

ArMee Infotech shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today, Sept. 30. Ahead of its listing, ArMee Infotech IPO's latest GMP of Rs 6 indicates a GMP-implied listing premium of 1.60% over the upper price band of Rs 375.

Note: GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 6 and the upper price band of Rs 375, the estimated ArMee Infotech IPO listing price is Rs 381 per share.

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ArMee Infotech IPO Overall Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of ArMee Infotech was subscribed 2.44 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 25. The IPO received bids for 1,81,59,240 shares against 74,30,356 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 2.99 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 2.09 times. Retail investors subscribed their quota 2.47 times.

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ArMee Infotech IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status for ArMee Infotech IPO was finalised on Sept. 28, 2026.

ArMee Infotech IPO Details

The ArMee Infotech IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 80 lakh equity shares worth Rs 300 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil

The total issue size stands at Rs 300 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 350–Rs 375 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 40 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Khandwala Securities Ltd. and Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers, and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

ArMee Infotech IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding business expansion by procuring new Government and PSU projects (Rs 155 crore).

Funding working capital requirements of the company (Rs 60 crore).

Prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 6.5 crore).

General corporate purposes.

ArMee Infotech Business

ArMee Infotech Ltd., established in 2003 and based in Ahmedabad, operates in the IT infrastructure and managed services space. The company is part of the ArMee Group and offers technology solutions covering the full project lifecycle. Its client base spans government bodies, PSUs, BFSI institutions and educational organisations. The business has also expanded into retail and renewable energy solutions.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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