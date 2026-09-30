Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 54: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Records 37.8% Growth

Hanuman Ansh is showing no signs of slowing down even in its eighth week at the box office. The spiritual drama saw another rise in collections on Day 54, adding to its steady theatrical run and growing worldwide total.

Day 54 Box Office Collection

On Day 54 Hanuman Ansh made Rs 3.10 crore net in India, marking a 37.8% rise in compared to its previous day collection. The India net collection has reached Rs 312.38 crore while the India gross is at Rs 369 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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The movie also made Rs 25 lakh on Day 54, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 39 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 408 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened at Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and minted Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. The film had earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, but there was a major turnaround in Week 3 with Rs 10.40 crore. The film collected Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and reached a high of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. The film collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

Week 8 started with Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52. After falling to Rs 2.25 crore on Day 53, it bounced back on Day 54 with Rs 3.10 crore.

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About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is also expanding its audience with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have also planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 40 lakh

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 44.80 crore

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