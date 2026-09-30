Snapdeal-Parent AceVector IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Status, GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the IPO of Snapdeal's parent AceVector is expected to be finalised today, Sept. 30. Refunds for non-allottees are expected to be processed on Oct. 1, while shares allotted to successful bidders are likely to be credited to their Demat accounts the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of AceVector was subscribed 4.93 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 29. The issue received bids for 14,84,50,068 shares against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 4.62 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 8.16 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 3.38 times.

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The IPO price band was set between Rs 30 and Rs 32 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 420 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 133 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

How To Check AceVector IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ AceVector Ltd. ” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check AceVector IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' ACEVECTOR ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check AceVector IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here.

Select “ AceVector Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

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AceVector IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the AceVector IPO stood at Rs 1 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to InvestorGain. Based on the latest GMP and the upper price band of Rs 32, the implied listing price is Rs 33, indicating a potential listing premium of 3.13%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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AceVector IPO Listing Date

The shares of AceVector are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Oct. 5.

About AceVector

AceVector Ltd. runs a digital commerce business built around an asset-light model, with its subsidiaries operating across data, technology and artificial intelligence.

The group's portfolio includes Snapdeal, an e-commerce platform focused on value-conscious consumers, along with commerce-enablement SaaS businesses such as Uniware, Convertway and Shipway. It also owns Stellaro Brands, which operates a range of value-oriented consumer brands through both online and offline channels.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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