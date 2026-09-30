Swastika Infra IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

Swastika Infra shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today, Sept. 30. Ahead of its listing, Swastika Infra IPO's latest GMP of Rs 7 indicates a GMP-implied listing premium of 3.78% over the upper price band of Rs 185.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 7 and the upper price band of Rs 185, the estimated Swastika Infra IPO listing price is Rs 192 (Rs 185 + Rs 7) per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 3.78% over the issue price.

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Swastika Infra IPO Overall Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Swastika Infra was subscribed 7.60 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 25. The IPO received bids for 4,81,51,260 shares against 63,35,001 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota 3.22 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 18.50 times. Retail investors subscription stood at 5.39 times.

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Swastika Infra IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status for Swastika Infra IPO was finalised on Sept. 28, 2026. Refunds and credit of shares was completed on Sept. 29.

Swastika Infra IPO Details

The Swastika Infra IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 69.46 lakh equity shares worth Rs 128.50 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 17.50 lakh equity shares worth Rs 32.38 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 160.88 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 175–Rs 185 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 81 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper end of the price band.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Swastika Infra IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding incremental working capital requirements of the company (Rs 90 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Swastika Infra Business

Incorporated in August 2019, Swastika Infra Ltd. provides end-to-end EPC services for power transmission and distribution networks. Its scope of work extends from sourcing and supplying equipment to the erection, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical infrastructure. The company works on underground cable networks, gas and air-insulated substations, rural and urban electrification projects and street lighting schemes.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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