Swastika Infra Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

Swastika Infra IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, Sept. 28. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Swastika Infra IPO was subscribed 7.6 times overall on the final day of bidding, Sept. 25.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 3.22 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 18.5 times. Retail investors booked their quota 5.39 times.

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Swastika Infra IPO is a book build issue of Rs 160.88 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 69.46 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 128.50 crore and offer for sale of 17.50 lakh shares worth Rs 32.38 crore.

The issue price band was set at Rs 175 to Rs 185 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 81 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper end of the price band.

Applicants can check their Swastika Infra IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

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How To Check Swastika Infra IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “Swastika Infra Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Swastika Infra IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘SWASTIKAIN' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Swastika Infra IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Swastika Infra public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the MUFG Intime India here: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘Swastika Infra Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Swastika Infra IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

After the shares of Swastika Infra are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of Swastika Infra are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP Today

The last recorded grey market premium of Swastika Infra was 6.5 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 28. Based on the upper price band of Rs 185, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 191.5 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 3.51% over the issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Swastika Infra IPO Listing Date

Shares of Swastika Infra IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, Sept. 30.

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About Swastika Infra Ltd.

Incorporated in August 2019, Swastika Infra Limited is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company specializing in power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure projects. The Company provides turnkey EPC solutions covering the supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of power infrastructure.

Its key areas of work include underground cabling, construction of Gas Insulated Substations (GIS), Air Insulated Substations (AIS) and Grid Substations, rural and urban electrification, street lighting and renewable energy works. Swastika Infra's projects involve installation of power transformers, circuit breakers, ring main units and other electrical infrastructure required for power distribution.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly.

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