Srit India Vs Shah Investor's Home Day 1 Subscription: GMP, Price Band And Other Details

It is a busy week for the primary market, with 20 IPOs in the pipeline. Today, the issues in focus include two mainboard IPOs, namely SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home.

SRIT India IPO is a Rs 218.40 crore book-built issue, entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares, and Shah Investor's Home IPO is aiming to raise fresh capital worth Rs 90.17 crore.

SRIT India Vs Shah Investor's Home GMP: What Do Grey Market Trends Indicate Ahead of the Open?

SRIT India IPO was last trading at a grey market premium of Rs 33 over its upper price band of Rs 130, signaling an estimated listing price of Rs 163 and an expected gain of 25.38%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Shah Investor's Home IPO was last trading at a grey market premium of Rs 9 over its upper price band of Rs 167, signaling an estimated listing price of Rs 176 and an expected gain of 5.39%.

IPO Details

Shah Investor's Home IPO: A Rs 90.17 crore book-built issue, entirely a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares. The IPO opens Sep 28 and closes Sep 30, 2026. Allotment is expected on Oct 1, and listing on NSE and BSE on Oct 6. The price band is Rs 159-167, with a lot size of 85 shares and minimum retail investment of Rs 14,195. Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

SRIT India IPO: A Rs 218.40 crore book-built issue, entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. The IPO opens Sep 28 and closes Sep 30, 2026. Allotment is expected on Oct 1, and listing on NSE and BSE on Oct 6. The price band is Rs 123-130, with a lot size of 115 shares and minimum retail investment of Rs 14,950. Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.