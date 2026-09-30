Adroit Industries IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

Adroit Industries shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today, Sept. 30. Ahead of its listing, Adroit Industries IPO's latest GMP of Rs 55 indicates a GMP-implied listing premium of 41.04% over the upper price band of Rs 134.

However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 55 and the upper price band of Rs 134, the GMP-implied Adroit Industries IPO listing price is Rs 189 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 41.04% over the issue price.

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Adroit Industries IPO Overall Subscription Status

The Adroit Industries IPO was subscribed 176.85 times by the end of the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 25. The IPO received bids for 1,39,22,95,200 shares against 78,72,900 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 195.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 332.35 times. Retail individual investors subscribed their quota 99.81 times.

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Adroit Industries IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status for Adroit Industries IPO was finalised on Sept. 28, 2026.

Adroit Industries IPO Details

The Adroit Industries IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 98.97 lakh equity shares worth Rs 132.62 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 13.50 lakh equity shares worth Rs 18.09 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 150.71 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 126-Rs 134 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 111 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,874 at the upper end of the price band.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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Adroit Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery and equipment for operations at the Dewas Facility and transportation vehicles (Rs 19.91 crore).

Investment in its subsidiary, Adroit Driveshafts, for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery and equipment at the Pithampur facility and vehicles (Rs 43.96 crore).

Investment in its subsidiary, Adroit Driveshafts Private Limited, for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings (Rs 24.12 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Adroit Industries Business

Incorporated in 1995, Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. has built an integrated manufacturing business around driveline and torque-transmission components. The company produces propeller shafts and related products, offering a portfolio of more than 5,000 SKUs. Its customer base spans commercial vehicles, SUVs, defence and emergency services, along with heavy equipment and industrial users across more than 32 countries.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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