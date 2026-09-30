Inox Green Approves Allotment Of Shares Worth Up To Rs 300 Crore To QIBs

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.'s board of directors has approved an allotment of 1.81 crore shares to 20 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) aggregating up to nearly Rs 300 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The shares will be issued at Rs 165.65 per share, which is a Rs 8.71 (5%) discount to its floor price of Rs 174.36. The issue price includes a premium of Rs. 155.65 per equity share.

"Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 401,49,20,450 to Rs.419,60,25,180 consisting of 41,96,02,518 (Forty-One Crore Ninety-Six Lakh Two Thousand Five Hundred and Eighteen) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each," the filing highlighted.

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Further, it outlined that the issue opened on September 24, 2026, and closed on September 29, 2026.

Inox Green Energy Q1 FY27

Inox Green Energy Services posted an 86% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 41 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, boosted by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Consolidated total income climbed 17% to Rs 101 crore from Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 19% to Rs 57 crore from Rs 48 crore, while profit before tax soared 74% to Rs 54 crore. Cash PAT, which includes depreciation and deferred taxes, jumped 25% to Rs 55 crore.

The company said machine availability across its portfolio stood at 96.3% during the quarter. Its operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio expanded to around 13.3 GW as of June 2026, including about 10.5 GW of wind assets and the balance in solar.

Inox Green Share Price History

Inox Green Energy's stock has slipped over 22% year-to-date and 18.5% in the last 12 months. On Tuesday, the shares closed 3.55% lower at Rs 163.96.

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