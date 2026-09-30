PB Fintech Target Price Slashed 53% — Bernstein Says It May Have To Become An Insurer

Bernstein slashes PB Fintech Target Price: Bernstein has slashed its target price on PB Fintech by 53% to Rs 1,085 from Rs 2,310, just days after maintaining an ‘Outperform' rating with a Rs 2,310 target that implied more than 98% upside from Friday's (September 25) closing price.

The sharp target-price reset comes as PB Fintech shares have fallen 40% in the last five days, with Bernstein warning that proposed changes to general insurance commissions could make the company's PoSP and health businesses unviable in their current form.

But the bigger takeaway from Bernstein's latest report is that PB Fintech may ultimately have to become an insurer to capture the underwriting value of its customer base.

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In its report titled “They may be forced to become an insurer... and it is not a bad thing in our view”, Bernstein analysts Manas Agrawal and Himank Sangai said the proposed commission caps could materially alter the economics of PB Fintech's health insurance business.

PB Fintech Health Business May Become Unviable

Bernstein said PB Fintech's health business was already losing money in the first year, with the company recovering those losses through high take-rates and high-margin renewals.

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Under the proposed commission caps, the first-year losses would become substantially larger, while renewal profitability would shrink, resulting in a materially longer payback period.

“The present value math does not look pretty even after cost cuts for the segment,” Bernstein said.

The brokerage estimates that the current cost structure would be unviable with 60-70% lower segment revenues.

PB Fintech May Have To Become An Insurer

Bernstein said PB Fintech could either scale down costs and growth in its health business or find ways to capture the underwriting upside.

One option could be obtaining a Managing General Agent (MGA) licence, which would allow it to underwrite and sell policies on behalf of insurers.

Another possibility is scaling up its combined operating ratio (CoR) model, under which better-than-committed underwriting outcomes could potentially result in lower CoR for insurers and part of the savings being passed back to customers.

However, Bernstein said it is unclear whether the regulator would allow such an arrangement.

If MGA, CoR Fail, Insurance Manufacturing Could Be Next

Bernstein said MGA and CoR are the preferred asset-light options for PB Fintech to capture value previously reflected in its take-rate.

But if these options are not permitted, the brokerage said PB Fintech may have to either scale down its health business or become an insurer.

“Without the health renewal business, PB Fin becomes a distributor of life-term plans (with an already high market share) and ULIP plans,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein Sees Capital-Efficient Route Into Insurance

Bernstein said PB Fintech could potentially become an insurer, put up the capital to underwrite risks and then sell the exposure to other insurers or reinsurers.

This could allow the company to capture more underwriting upside than MGA or CoR models, although it would require capital to get started.

The brokerage said PB Fintech has the capital needed for such an endeavour, while selling down exposure could release capital that could then be rotated to improve capital efficiency.

PB Fintech's Customer Quality Could Be Key

PB Fintech has said it contributes around 50% of new lives covered by health insurance and around 20% of all new health plans sold.

The company has also suggested that its customers are more profitable because of better persistency and lower claims.

Bernstein said that if PB Fintech's claims about superior customer profitability hold, its combined ratios could be meaningfully below 100%, with return on equity potentially much higher than peers.

The brokerage said such a model could support a fast-growing health insurer with younger customers and could also support PB Health as another avenue for value capture.

Bernstein Removes PoSP From FY30 Profit Scenario

Bernstein said investor feedback and its realisation that the PoSP business is unviable led it to further develop its FY30 profit scenario.

The brokerage has removed PoSP revenues and costs from its scenario and outlined potential cost cuts across direct marketing, direct salaries, other direct costs, indirect marketing and salaries.

PB Fintech Target Price: Rs 1,085 Vs Rs 2,310

Bernstein has therefore maintained its Outperform rating but cut the PB Fintech target price by 53% to Rs 1,085 from Rs 2,310.

The report's central concern is the impact of proposed commission caps on PB Fintech's health insurance economics and whether the company can continue capturing the underwriting value of its customer base through its existing model.

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