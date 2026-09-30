Urvashi Rautela's Team Takes Legal Action Against AI Firm Over Name Misuse, Seeks Rs 7,000 Crore

Urvashi Rautela's team has taken legal action against a Los Angeles-based company, alleging that the firm used her name, pictures and videos without permission. The team has said it is seeking damages that are currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore.

Urvashi's Team Warns AI Company

The actor's team raised the issue in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

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“We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company,” the statement said.

The team also made it clear that the company should not use Rautela's name for its business without her permission. "Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi's name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi."

What Led To The Dispute?

The dispute comes after Rautela appeared in an interview with Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood AI and Hollywood AI. Hasan later addressed the reported Rs 7,000 crore claim in an Instagram post and described it as “ridiculous”.

During the interview, Rautela was asked about Bollywood and AI. She spoke about her love for Bollywood while discussing the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

Hasan's company later responded to her comments. “Urvashi, we didn't put those words in your mouth,” it said, while also advising her to learn more about AI and its possible impact on Bollywood.

The company said AI could play a major role in the future of entertainment, including through AI-made films, vertical dramas and digital stars. It pointed to virtual performers that can work around the clock, speak different languages and do not age.

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Celebrities Raise AI Concerns

The controversy comes amid growing concerns about celebrities' identities being used in AI content without their consent. Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Mohanlal have also raised concerns over the misuse of their images and voices through AI, deepfakes and voice cloning.

In earlier cases, the Delhi and Bombay High Courts have also granted protection to celebrities against the unauthorised use of their names, pictures and digital personas.

Urvashi Rautela's Career

Urvashi Rautela began her career as a model and beauty pageant winner before making her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013. She later appeared in films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

She has also worked in regional films, including Kannada movie Mr. Airavata, Tamil film The Legend and Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj.

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