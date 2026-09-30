Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 30

Gold Price Today in India: Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,48,860 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 2,25,300 per kg. Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,36,445 per 10 gm on Wednesday, Sept. 30, as per Bullion.co.in.

During the previous session, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, both gold and silver declined further on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Gold futures with October expiry settled at Rs 1,46,232 per 10 grams in the previous session, while Silver ended at Rs 2,25,450 per kilogram.

Gold and silver remain under pressure as US Treasury yields hover near multi-year highs, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals. A stronger dollar is adding to the pressure, along with expectations for further Fed rate hikes this year as inflation is also rising.

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Coming to the spot prices, COMEX gold was trading at $4,208.9 an ounce, up $29.2, or 0.70%, while COMEX silver was at $61.45 per ounce, gaining around $0.3, or 0.49% from its previous close, as of around 1:28 a.m. GMT.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,48,590 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,48,340 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,49,030 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,48,400 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,48,710 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,48,830 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,208; Delhi at Rs 1,35,978; Chennai at Rs 1,36,611; Kolkata at Rs 1,36,033; Bengaluru at Rs 1,36,318; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,428 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,25,300 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,08,403 per kg.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,24,890 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,24,510 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,25,550 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,24,600 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,25,070 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,25,250 per kg

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