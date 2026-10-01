Denmark vs Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Denmark will take on Portugal in a UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Group A4 Matchday 3 clash on October 1. The match will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Portugal have made a strong start to their Nations League campaign, winning both of their opening matches. They began with a 1-0 victory over Wales before beating Norway 2-1 in their second game. Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner in Oslo, while João Félix had earlier put Portugal ahead.

Denmark, meanwhile, have one win and one defeat from their opening two games. They began their campaign with a 3-2 loss against Norway before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over Wales at Parken. Mikkel Damsgaard played a key role in the win, creating both goals.

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The Denmark vs Portugal fixture is one of the key Matchday 3 games in Group A4. Portugal will look to maintain their perfect start, while Denmark will aim to build on their victory over Wales.

It will be interesting to see whether Cristiano Ronaldo starts the match. Will Jorge Jesus once again leave the 41-year-old on the bench? Ronaldo did not play a single minute against Norway.

Here's everything you need to know before the clash.

Denmark vs Portugal: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales will be played on October 1.

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Denmark vs Portugal: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Denmark vs Portugal: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Possible Line-ups

Denmark: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Mæhle, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Gustav Isaksen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Patrick Dorgu, and Rasmus Højlund.

Portugal: Diogo Costa (GK), João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos

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How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Portugal will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Portugal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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