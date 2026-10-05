'Sold 50% More Arms To Taiwan': US Envoy To China Clears Trump's Stance After Xi Visit

US Ambassador David Perdue has defended President Donald Trump's Taiwan policy, pushing back against criticism that the administration may not be fully committed to supporting the self-governing island.

Speaking on Washington's position in the Indo-Pacific, Perdue said that Trump maintains an unparalleled level of resolve in backing Taipei. Perdue rejected claims that the White House has faltered in its diplomatic or defensive responsibilities, saying, "President Trump is as strong on Taiwan as I've ever seen anybody."

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Perdue pointed to US arms sales to Taiwan as evidence of Washington's commitment to the island amid growing concerns over cross-strait security. He said Trump has approved 50 per cent more weapons shipments to Taiwan since taking office than any other US president since diplomatic ties with Beijing were normalised in 1979. “I don't accept the premise that he's not doing all that we should be doing for Taiwan,” Perdue said.

"President Trump is as strong on Taiwan as I've ever seen anybody. He's made it very clear that we have not changed the one-China policy. We support the Taiwan Relations Act, the three communiques, and the six assurances. President Xi has heard that repeatedly from President Donald Trump. President Trump has already sold 50 per cent more arms to Taiwan than any other president since 1979, and so I don't accept the premise that he's not doing all that we should be doing for Taiwan," he posted.

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Opponents in Washington have discussed whether direct leader-to-leader diplomacy and evolving economic negotiations run the risk of overshadowing assurances of regional stability.

Perdue underlined that the fundamental tenets of US-Taiwan diplomacy remain firmly in place. He reiterated Washington's commitment to the long-standing "One China" policy, which is based on the six assurances, the three joint communiqués, and the Taiwan Relations Act. The envoy claims Beijing has been clearly and unequivocally informed of this strategic position, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping "has heard that repeatedly from President Donald Trump."

By portraying significant weapons approvals and consistent strategic messaging as the administration's final strategy for upholding deterrence and keeping the delicate balance throughout the Indo-Pacific, Perdue's remarks seek to dispel that doubt.

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