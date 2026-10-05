WCL Season 3: Pakistan Champions Pull Out After NOC Dispute With PCB

Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) upheld its decision to deny no-objection certificates to the team's players.

The decision brings an end to weeks of uncertainty over Pakistan's participation in the tournament. The team was unable to field its players despite efforts to resolve the issue and secure their participation.

According to a Geo Super report cited by India Today, Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had formally asked the PCB to reconsider its decision and remained in discussions with the board over the team's participation.

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However, the PCB maintained its position, preventing Pakistan's former stars from representing the team in the competition.Reports also suggested that the PCB had sought certain conditions related to last year's controversy. However, the WCL management did not agree to those conditions, further complicating the situation.

Pakistan Champions were scheduled to play Bangladesh Champions in their opening match on October 3. However, the fixture was postponed due to “technical reasons”.

Their next match against Australia Champions, which was scheduled for October 6, was also cancelled.

With the PCB maintaining its decision on the NOCs, Pakistan Champions have now pulled out of the WCL Season 3.

What Happened in WCL 2025?

The dispute dates back to WCL 2025, when India Champions refused to play Pakistan Champions in their group-stage match in July amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The game was cancelled, with both teams awarded a point.

The controversy resurfaced in the semi-finals, when India Champions again declined to face Pakistan. The match was called off, allowing Pakistan Champions to advance directly to the final, where they lost to South Africa Champions by nine wickets.

The PCB reacted by announcing a blanket ban on Pakistan's future participation in the WCL, accusing the tournament organisers of bias, hypocrisy and political interference.

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The consequences persisted into the 2026 edition. The PCB upheld their position despite Pakistan Champions management's attempts to obtain the necessary clearance, depriving the team of a number of former international players, including skipper Shahid Afridi.

The trophy unveiling ceremony prior to the tournament was not attended by the Pakistani champions either.

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