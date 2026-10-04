Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Rested? Shubman Gill's Strong Response After WI Series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma once again showed why they remain key players for India in ODI cricket during the three-match series against the West Indies.

Kohli scored an unbeaten century in the first ODI, while Rohit Sharma slammed a hundred in the second match. The Indian opener also came close to another century in the third ODI but was dismissed for 92.

Despite their strong performances, there continues to be debate around the future of the two senior players in ODI cricket because of their age. Kohli is 37, while Rohit is 39, leading to questions over whether India should start giving more opportunities to younger players.

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However, India ODI captain Shubman Gill has once again backed the veteran duo. As he was speaking to reporters after India's defeat in the third ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday, Gill highlighted the importance of both Kohli and Rohit to the team and praised the form they have shown.

Gill said he was impressed by the way both batters performed during the series. He also pointed out that when Kohli and Rohit were unable to deliver, another experienced player, KL Rahul, stepped up for the team.

Rohit Sharma scored 225 runs in the three-match series at an average of 75, while Kohli amassed 168 runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.55.

"They've been batting, you know, really well. We have seen Rohit bhai, I think, in the last four innings, this is his third hundred, I think. So, he has been batting really well, so is Virat bhai, and even whenever KL has got the chance, he's, you know, done the work for the team. He's, he's put in that effort and he's batted brilliantly," Gill told the media.

For any player, having the captain's confidence is important, and both Kohli and Rohit appear to have Gill's backing.

No Rest For Kohli, Rohit?

There have also been discussions about India giving opportunities to younger players by resting Kohli and Rohit for some ODI matches. Gill, however, ruled out that possibility, pointing to the limited number of ODI matches being played these days.

"I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment, you know," he added.

"The combination that we want to play, hopefully, you know, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we, you want to start playing with that combination," Gill concluded.

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With the senior batters continuing to contribute, Gill's comments underline the importance of experience in India's ODI setup.

India will now have to wait for roughly a month before returning to ODI cricket. Their next assignment in the format will be against New Zealand at their home, starting on November 4.

The Shubman Gill-led side will play five ODIs, with the ODI leg scheduled to conclude on November 15.

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