Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni after the former India captain announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tendulkar took to social media to share a special message, recalling how he first recognised Dhoni's exceptional power-hitting ability and even discussed it with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.



In his post, Tendulkar remembered watching Dhoni bat during India's tour of Bangladesh and telling Ganguly that the young wicketkeeper-batter had something special about his batting.

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The Master Blaster also praised Dhoni's journey, saying that he always believed the former India captain would achieve something special.



"I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have," Tendulkar wrote on X.



The former India batter also reflected on the time he spent sharing the dressing room with Dhoni and being part of some of Indian cricket's most memorable moments.



"It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!" he added.

MS Dhoni Announces IPL Retirement, To Continue With CSK As Mentor

Dhoni announced his retirement from his IPL playing career on November 17, bringing an end to his association with the tournament as a player after 19 seasons. However, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain will continue to be associated with the franchise as a team mentor from IPL 2027.



The announcement came ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline. Dhoni's decision marks the end of an important chapter in the league, where he established himself as one of its most successful captains and players.



Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles and also won two Champions League T20 trophies with the franchise. He became one of the most recognisable faces of CSK after joining the team in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Sachin Tendulkar And MS Dhoni's Association With Indian Cricket

Tendulkar and Dhoni shared the Indian dressing room during one of the most memorable periods in the country's cricket history. One of their biggest achievements together came in 2011, when India won the ODI World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy.



Dhoni also led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, completing a historic collection of three major ICC white-ball trophies as captain.

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Tendulkar's message reflects the respect and admiration he has for Dhoni, whose journey from a young wicketkeeper-batter to one of India's most successful captains remains one of the most celebrated stories in the sport.



While Dhoni's IPL playing career has come to an end, his association with Chennai Super Kings will continue in a new role from the 2027 season.

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