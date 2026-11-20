US semiconductor stocks extended their losses in Friday's pre-market session, with AMD, Nvidia, Micron and Broadcom falling sharply as investors reduced exposure to artificial intelligence-linked companies.

The selling followed a steep reversal in Anthropic shares after their blockbuster market debut, while growing concerns over interest rates and the profitability of AI investments added to market pressure.

AMD was among the biggest losers, dropping 6.99% to $455.02 in pre-market trading, after declining 7.72% in Thursday's session. Micron fell 5.33% to $653.67, while Nvidia slipped 3% to $141.60. Broadcom lost 3.84% to $333.35, and SK Hynix declined 3.48% to $115.05.

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Selling also spread to other chipmakers. Intel traded 4.92% lower at $52.98, while Qualcomm fell 1.61% to $159.40. The broad weakness suggests investors are reassessing exposure to the semiconductor industry rather than reacting to a single company's performance.

Anthropic Gives Back Part Of Its IPO Gains

Anthropic shares fell 8.73% to $88.69 in pre-market trading, according to the market data. The decline followed a strong Nasdaq debut on Thursday, when the Claude developer closed at $97.17, gaining 17.07% from its previous close of $83.

The reversal is significant because Anthropic's listing was viewed as a test of investor appetite for major AI companies. Its initial gains had raised hopes that the public offering could restore confidence in the sector.

Instead, the subsequent decline has renewed questions about valuations and whether the enormous capital flowing into AI will generate adequate returns.

Anthropic is also a major buyer of computing infrastructure from companies including Nvidia and AMD. Any reassessment of its growth outlook could influence expectations for future demand for advanced chips and data-centre capacity.

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Fed Rate Concerns Add To Pressure On AI Stocks

The weakness extends beyond concerns about Anthropic. Reuters reported that hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials have added to market anxiety, with Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson signalling that another rate increase may be necessary to contain inflation.

Markets were pricing in a 98.4% probability of a December rate hike, according to CME FedWatch data cited by Reuters. Higher borrowing costs could make financing expensive for data-centre developers and neocloud companies that require substantial capital to expand computing capacity.

Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.64% in early trading, while Wall Street's volatility gauge, the VIX, touched 30 for the first time since March 30.

The sell-off also comes despite a strong earnings season, with 83.5% of the 462 S&P 500 companies that had reported results beating analyst earnings expectations, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

For semiconductor investors, the immediate concern is no longer simply how quickly AI demand is growing, but whether the spending behind that growth can deliver sustainable profits.

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