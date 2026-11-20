Actor Sharad Kapoor is preparing to make a comeback in the entertainment industry after going through a difficult phase in his personal life and career.

The actor, best known for playing the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Josh, recently made headlines after a video of him appealing for work and financial assistance went viral on social media. In the clip, Sharad appeared visibly weak and spoke about his need to return to acting.

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Following his appeal, several members of the film industry, including Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and Amitabh Bachchan, reportedly reached out to check on his well-being and offer support. Now, Sharad has revealed that his Josh co-star Shah Rukh Khan also personally called him and assured him of all possible help.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Sharad Kapoor said, “I am going to meet Aryan soon. Shah Rukh also called and said, ‘Do whatever you feel is right, I am here to help.' I have many good memories of Josh with Shah Rukh. He is an incredibly confident actor. We used to discuss our scenes together.”

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The actor also shared an update about his professional commitments, revealing that he is set to make his comeback with filmmaker Ahmed Khan's upcoming film. He will be playing a negative character in the project. He has also signed two to three other projects, although they are currently in the early stages of development.

Sharad Kapoor Thanks Sonu Sood For Arranging His Medical Treatment

Sharad expressed gratitude towards Sonu Sood for visiting him at his Mumbai residence to help him with his medical treatment. The actor revealed that Sonu had arranged medical facilities and a team of doctors to treat his injured leg. He will soon travel to Karjat to receive treatment at a healthcare centre run by a friend of Sonu.

Speaking about the gesture, Sharad said, “Sonu Sood has made all the arrangements for my treatment. He is an extremely kind person. I will get admitted there and return soon after recovering completely.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt And Salman Khan Reach Out To Sharad Kapoor

Apart from Shah Rukh and Sonu Sood, several other prominent personalities from the film industry also contacted Sharad after learning about his situation. The actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan were among those who reached out to him.

He also spoke about receiving support from Sanjay Dutt, who encouraged him to prioritise his health and return to work when he recovered.

Recalling their conversation, Sharad said, “Sanjay told me not to worry and to take care of my health. He said that I had to come back and that everyone was with me. He told me that he had seen jail, lost his father and gone through difficult times himself.”

Sharad further revealed that he had received calls from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He thanked everyone from the film industry, as well as the media and social media users, for bringing attention to his situation and extending their support.

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What Happened To Sharad Kapoor?

The video, shared on November 13, showed Sharad Kapoor getting emotional while temporarily parting with his four pet dogs, Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther. The clip was shared by his friend Hema Choudhary, who explained that the actor was dealing with physical and mental health issues, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg. These difficulties had reportedly made it challenging for him and his family to look after the four dogs.

A day later, on November 14, Sharad shared a video appealing to his colleagues and senior members of the film industry to help him return to acting. He expressed his willingness to take up projects across films, television and OTT platforms.

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