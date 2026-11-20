It is not every day that an election result is decided by a coin toss. But that is exactly what happened in Florida, where Jennifer Lagner won a seat on the Atlantic Beach City Commission after a tie with her opponent was settled through a game of chance.

After months of campaigning and persuading voters, Lagner had to rely on a coin to determine her political future. She defeated Lisa Herrold in an unusual tiebreaker held on November 13 at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office in Jacksonville.

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The two candidates had received exactly 3,162 votes each in the November 3 election for Seat 4 on the Atlantic Beach City Commission.

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Even after machine and manual recounts, the result remained unchanged, leaving election officials with no clear winner.

Under Florida law, an election tie can be resolved by lot, which allows the winner to be determined through a game of chance. Officials therefore decided to settle the contest with a coin toss.

The rules called for a best-of-three contest, with both candidates getting an opportunity to call heads or tails during the first two tosses.

Herrold went first and called heads, but the coin landed on tails, giving Lagner the first win. Lagner then called heads for the second toss, and the coin landed in her favour.

With two consecutive wins, Lagner was declared the winner without the need for a third toss. The entire exercise reportedly took around 20 seconds.

Overseas Ballot Could Have Changed The Result

There was also a possibility that an overseas ballot could have broken the deadlock before the coin toss.

Election officials received an overseas ballot on November 12 and opened it in the presence of the candidates. However, the voter had left the Atlantic Beach Commission race blank, meaning the ballot did not change the vote count.

With both candidates still tied at 3,162 votes, the coin toss went ahead the following day.

"This shows how great and free our country is," Lagner told Action News Jax.

"Jen and I have been a part of this community for years... It was meant to be... We're going to look back at this and realise how unbelievable this was," said Herrold, who is the losing candidate.

Not The First Unusual Election Tiebreaker In Duval County

This was not the first time that Duval County had witnessed an unusual method of deciding an election.

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In 2014, a tied Neptune Beach City Council race between Richard Arthur and Rory Diamond was settled using numbered ping-pong balls. Arthur picked the higher number and won the contest.

The latest incident has once again highlighted how an election can sometimes come down to an unusual tiebreaker when candidates receive exactly the same number of votes.

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