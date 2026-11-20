Tel Aviv is reportedly seeking US backing for a renewed aerial campaign against Tehran, with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling senior ministers and security officials that another military operation against Iran is unavoidable.

The remarks, reported by The Times of Israel citing Channel 13, signal preparations for a possible fresh campaign as Israel raises concerns over Iran's rebuilding of its missile and drone capabilities.

An Israeli military official said plans for a potential strike had been discussed and cleared by Israeli and US Central Command officials. However, a decision on when to launch the operation is yet to be made.

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Israel is concerned that Iran has rebuilt parts of its missile and drone capabilities, prompting Netanyahu to push for a US-backed air campaign lasting between four and seven days.

His reported push for fresh strikes has drawn criticism from political opponents, who allege that he is seeking to prolong the conflict to strengthen his position at home. Netanyahu has dismissed the accusations, denying that domestic political considerations are driving his approach to the war.

Trump Signals Caution

US President Donald Trump, however, has adopted a more cautious public stance on the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said he was "not rushing into any decision". In a separate interview with Reuters, he indicated that discussions on further military action could take place after the beginning of 2027, adding, "We have got time."

Trump's position comes amid reports that he is weighing another round of major strikes against Iran, while examining intelligence assessments about Tehran's restored missile and drone capabilities and its alleged pursuit of chemical and biological weapons programmes.

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The New York Times reported this week that the US administration was considering further military action, with concerns over Iran's expanding military capabilities adding to the pressure on Washington and Tel Aviv.

Trump has also directed the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to examine potential attack scenarios drawn up by US Central Command, including whether Iran could be targeted without triggering wider retaliation against energy infrastructure across the Gulf, Axios reported.

Washington Weighs Military Options

The Trump administration has continued to defend its economic sanctions and blockade strategy, arguing that the measures are putting pressure on Tehran. Trump has repeatedly maintained that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains a central objective of US policy.

The debate over a possible escalation has also reached Capitol Hill. The US Senate on Thursday voted 51-48 against legislation seeking to compel Trump to end the war or obtain congressional approval before continuing military operations.

The vote reflected divisions in Washington over the administration's approach to the conflict and the extent of presidential authority to pursue further military action.

The latest developments come amid shifting signals from Trump, who has alternated between threatening further strikes against Iran and suggesting that the conflict could eventually be brought to an end.

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