Israel Claims Strike Killed Senior Hamas Commander Behind October 7 Assault

The Israeli military on Sunday said its forces had killed a senior commander of Hamas's military wing in a strike in southern Gaza. Hamas also confirmed the death of one of its commanders, Samir Abu Younis, who allegedly played a key role in planning the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, NDTV reported.

"A short while ago, the IDF and ISA struck a senior terrorist in Hamas' military wing," the Israeli military said in a joint statement with internal security agency Shin Bet in the early hours of Sunday.

Younis, who was identified as the commander of Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades in Rafah, was killed on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the group's military wing.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The IDF also confirmed the killing in a post on its official X account. "Eliminated: Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, Commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade, in a strike in southern Gaza overnight," the post read.

"He was killed yesterday evening... in a cowardly assassination operation," the Al-Qassam Brigade said in a post on Telegram, NDTV reported. It described Younis as "among the most important commanders involved in the planning and supervision of the 7 October attack."

ALSO READ: Saudi-Houthi Fighting Flares Again; Kingdom Says Two Drones Targeting Riyadh Downed

Gaza's civil defence spokesman, Mahmoud Bassal, told AFP that the agency had received the body of Younis, 53. He added that two other people were wounded in the strike in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military did not provide further details about the operation but said it would issue additional information later.

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, following two years of war triggered by the October 7 attack.

Although the US-backed ceasefire has largely brought down the intensity of fighting, Israel has continued to carry out regular strikes across the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority. The United Nations considers the ministry's casualty figures reliable.

During the same period, the Israeli military has reported the deaths of seven soldiers and one civilian contractor.

ALSO READ: One Router, Over 9,000 Canceled Flights: How An L3Harris Upgrade Paralyzed US Aviation

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.