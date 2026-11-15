Kaynes Technology Q2 Results: Net Profit Slides Over 61%, Margin Narrows

Kaynes Technology India Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 plunged 61.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing.
The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 45.4 crore, compared to Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations saw a slight uptick by 4.4% to Rs 953 crore, compared to Rs 912 crore.
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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 16% to Rs 126 crore compared to Rs 150 crore. Margin narrowed to 13.2% from 16.4% in the year-ago period.
Kaynes Technology India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit down 61.6% to Rs 45.4 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
- Revenue up 4.4% to Rs 953 crore versus Rs 912 crore.
- Ebitda down 16.1% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
- Margin at 13.2% versus 16.4%.
Kaynes Tech Share Price
Kaynes Tech's stock closed 1.5% lower at Rs 3,430 apiece on Friday. The shares have over 46% in the last year and 14.53% year-to-date.
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