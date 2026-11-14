Saudi-Houthi Fighting Flares Again; Kingdom Says Two Drones Targeting Riyadh Downed

Saudi Arabia's air defences shot down two drones launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, one of them headed towards the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday, as regional hostilities widen amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, Arabnews reported.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said Saudi air defences had detected and intercepted the two drones before they could reach their intended targets, destroying one over Riyadh and the other in the kingdom's southern region.

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He did not provide further details about the intended targets or report any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The latest interceptions come amid a renewed escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control Yemen's capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, while the Houthis have stepped up their military activities as the wider regional conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran spreads.

The latest incident follows another interception on November 12, when Saudi air defences destroyed two drones, one over Riyadh and another over the Eastern Province.

The Houthis have also claimed attacks on strategic Saudi infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a pumping station along the kingdom's East-West oil pipeline. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

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Saudi authorities have reported intercepting missiles and drones targeting several parts of the kingdom, including Riyadh, Makkah and western Saudi Arabia, over the past week.

The renewed attacks risk reopening a major front in Yemen's long-running conflict. Fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition had eased in recent years, raising hopes of a broader political settlement.

However, the widening confrontation involving Iran and its regional allies has increased the risk of renewed hostilities, potentially threatening Saudi Arabia's security and critical energy infrastructure.

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