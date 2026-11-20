This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies and shows across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. From romantic thrillers and wedding comedies to psychological horror, this week's lineup offers a variety of genres for viewers to choose from.

SonyLIV, Netflix, Aha and Sun NXT are among the platforms bringing new South Indian content this weekend. Here's a complete list of OTT releases to watch.

Anbil Avan (SonyLIV)

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Directed by R. Kaarthikeyan, the Tamil romantic thriller Anbil Avan stars Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan, Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh and Akash Murugan.

The film follows a married couple, Surya and Iyal, who move to a hill station to run a vintage homestay. However, their fresh start takes a dangerous turn when an influential local figure tries to force them out of their heritage bungalow. Surya must fight to protect his wife and their new life.

Streaming from November 20.

Crazy Kalyanam (Aha)

Headlined by Anupama Parameswaran, alongside VK Naresh and Tharun Bhascker, the Telugu wedding drama-comedy Crazy Kalyanam is directed by Badrappa Gajula. The film revolves around a chaotic wedding celebration, promising a mix of family drama and situational comedy.

Streaming from November 20.

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Anumana Pakshi (Sun NXT)

Directed by Vimal Krishna, the Telugu comedy thriller Anumana Pakshi features Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji and Raasi.

The film follows Sunny, a content creator whose habit of overthinking lands him in trouble after he travels to Kashmir to help a friend. However, when his friend unexpectedly dies, Sunny finds himself caught up in a mystery. Alongside Kanya Kumari and a quirky investigating officer, he sets out to uncover the truth.

Streaming from November 20.

Haiku (Netflix)

Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, the Tamil romantic drama Haiku stars Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George and Adhirchi Arun.

The story follows Mano, whose insecurities and possessiveness ruined his first relationship with Pavalakodi. Years later, he grows close to Nivetha, a young woman dealing with her own difficult past. However, his past soon resurfaces, threatening to complicate their relationship.

Streaming from November 20.

418 (Netflix)

The Telugu supernatural psychological horror thriller 418 is directed by Kirtan Nadagouda. The film features Chaithra J. Achar, Ramesh Indira, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav and Shrikanth Ganesh.

The story is set in a village where an abandoned VIMS medical college building is reopened after 15 years despite local resistance. As unexplained incidents begin to plague the campus, an 18-year-old student named Vivek and a woman named Devika are drawn towards Room No. 418, a sealed hostel storeroom hiding a terrifying secret.

Streaming from November 20.

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