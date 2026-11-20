The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has seen a strong response to its WhatsApp-based service, with more than 1 crore users accessing the facility within 14 days of its launch. Introduced on Nov. 1, 2026, the initiative is designed to simplify access to provident fund-related information and reduce the need for members to visit EPFO offices or use its online portal.

The service has recorded significant usage across its key features. According to EPFO data, 89.88 lakh subscribers have checked their provident fund balances through WhatsApp. Around 41.79 lakh members have downloaded their EPF passbooks, while another 16.18 lakh have accessed details of their most recent five transactions.

The platform currently provides three main services. Members can check their EPF balance, review their latest five account transactions and download their passbooks. It also allows users to select their preferred language, making the facility accessible to a wider section of subscribers.

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How to Access EPFO Services on WhatsApp

EPF members can use the WhatsApp facility to access their account information through a simple verification process. Here is how to get started:

Save EPFO's official WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800, in your mobile contacts.

Open WhatsApp and send a 'Hi' message to this number to activate the chatbot.

Select your preferred language when prompted by the automated system.

A service menu will appear, offering options such as Check Balance, Last 5 Transactions, Download Passbook and Change Language.

Tap the service you want to use. EPFO will send an OTP to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP in the WhatsApp conversation to verify your identity.

If your UAN is connected to multiple Member IDs from previous jobs, the chatbot will display the available accounts. Choose the relevant Member ID to continue.

READ | EPFO SWP Explained: How You Can Now Turn Your PF Into A Monthly Retirement Income

How to Check Your EPF Balance

Once the OTP authentication is successful, members can proceed to check their provident fund balance by following these steps:

Select the Check Balance option from the chatbot's menu.

If multiple Member IDs are linked to your UAN, choose the account you want to view.

The chatbot will then share your EPF account summary, including the overall balance, employee's share, employer's contribution, pension contribution and the date of the most recent deposit.

Steps to Download Your EPF Passbook

Members who want a detailed record of their provident fund deposits can obtain their EPF passbook through the WhatsApp facility. The process is as follows:

Select Download Passbook from the chatbot's service menu.

Complete the OTP-based authentication, if prompted.

Choose the relevant Member ID if your UAN is linked to multiple accounts.

EPFO will share the passbook as a password-protected PDF in the WhatsApp conversation.

Download the file to your mobile phone and enter your date of birth in DDMMYY format to open it.

The statement provides a detailed account of contributions made by the employee and employer, pension deposits and interest credited to the PF account.

READ | Should You Use Your EPF Money To Repay Your Home Loan?

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