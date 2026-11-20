When captain Pat Cummins and his team travel to India for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series next year, there will be "lot of talk" about the new and explosive revelations surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal made by Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft, according to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

The World Cup-winning captain of Australia, Cummins, is going through one of the most difficult times of his career after former Australia opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft made new discoveries on the 2018 ball-tampering incident during the South Africa tour, also known as "Sandpapergate."

Their comments indicate that everyone within the team was aware of the unlawful sandpaper tactic used during the Test series against the South African team, with Khawaja calling for collective responsibility from the Australian team eight years later.

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While Khawaja's claims were denied by Cummins, who called them "utter nonsense", there is perhaps little escaping Bancroft's tell-all column for The West Australian.

Bancroft revealed that he had discussed ways to make the ball reverse swing with the bowlers, particularly Cummins. He claimed that his actions were praised and encouraged, and that almost everyone in the team, except the media manager, knew about the plan.

Speaking on JioStar's Show 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate', Pathan said that when Australia lands in India for the five-match Test series in January next year, there will be plenty of discussion surrounding the new claims made by Khawaja and Bancroft, and the visitors will face intense scrutiny.

"I am pretty sure that when Australia comes to India to play the BGT series, there will be a lot of talk around it. Wherever the Australians go, they will have to face this. And they will have to be mentally strong to handle it because it is all out there in the public domain," Irfan Pathan said.

Pathan believes that then vice- captain David Warner, who was sanctioned along with then-captain Steve Smith and opener Bancroft, should have spoken out much earlier.

"I personally believe that Warner, because he went through a ban, should have spoken then and there. Now, nothing can happen. The investigation happened over four days. Cricket Australia did what it thought was best at that particular time. What I'm assuming from the investigation is that, because David Warner was the vice-captain, he was the one who initiated doing something with the ball," Pathan noted.

"This is what the Cricket Australia investigation established, and that's why it came out and he was punished. Now, to talk about it and say that it was a shady investigation, I think it is too late. He should have spoken then and there, and things would have been very different," he added.

Former Australia cricketer and JioStar expert Matthew Hayden also said that Cummins had "thrown Khawaja under the bus" and expects the Australian skipper not to take questions on Sandpapergate once the team arrives in India.

"Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He's raised very personal issues in their friendship and has been quite casual in the way he's treated that friendship."

"He's been on record saying, 'Guys, I'll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I'm not answering a question about it,' which basically means that when he does come to India for the BGT, he will not be taking questions from the media about Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best," he signed off.

Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has also reflected on the matter by saying that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered, including in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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Cummins' agent also slammed the criticism of the Australian captain as "hysteria unfounded in reality".

"There is no serious case that he was an architect of ball tampering or knew sandpaper was being used on the field," he said, as quoted by ABC Sport

"When you go through it all calmly and in detail, Pat's eight-year-long position and 68-minute Q&A stand up," he added.

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