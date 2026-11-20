O.M - Operation Mole opened on a promising note at the box office on Fridfay, with the movie, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, seeing a strong start across its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions.

The Tamil film has collected Rs 10.21 crore net in India on Day 1 across 4,693 shows so far, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 12.05 crore, according to trade trakcer Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 7.74 crore from its Tamil version across 2,898 shows, with 44.1% occupancy. The Telugu version earned Rs 2.25 crore from 1,143 shows, recording 39.2% occupancy, while the Hindi version collected Rs 22 lakh from 652 shows at 10%.

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Advance Bookings

O.M has sold 3.85 lakh tickets for Day 2 so far, with advance bookings worth Rs 6.09 crore, including blocked seats. The bookings have come from 6,138 shows, while the figure stands at Rs 5.27 crore without blocked seats, according to the data by Sacnilk.

The film has also seen strong demand for Day 3, with 3.31 lakh tickets sold across 5,604 shows. Advance bookings have reached Rs 4.97 crore, including blocked seats, and Rs 4.15 crore without blocked seats, it added.

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About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

O.M - Operation Mole released in theatres on November 20 with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.occupancy.

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