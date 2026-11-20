Godzilla Minus Zero, directed by Takashi Yamazaki and starring Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, has opened in Indian theatres with a decent start.

The Japanese film has collected Rs 45 lakh in India net on Day 1 so far. The film is currently running across 477 shows and has recorded 16.3% overall occupancy, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 53.10 lakh. The final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.

Advance Bookings

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Godzilla Minus Zero has recorded Rs 75.82 lakh in advance bookings for Day 2, with 20,481 tickets sold across 731 shows in India. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 53.83 lakh from 13,707 tickets.

For Day 3, the film has collected Rs 65.28 lakh in advance bookings from 17,907 tickets across 713 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 44.67 lakh from 11,520 tickets.

Japanese-language shows are leading the advance demand, while bookings for the English version are also continuing decently.

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About The Film

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, and follows Koichi and Noriko as they try to rebuild their lives after the destruction caused by Godzilla. Their attempt to move forward is disrupted when the giant monster returns, creating another crisis in Japan

The 2-hour-17-minute action-adventure stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima. The cast also includes Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu.

Sakura Ando plays Sumiko Ota, while Miou Tanaka features as Tatsuo Hotta and Sae Nagatani as Akiko. Min Tanaka plays biologist Kanji Murakami, while Masami Nagasawa appears as Aoyama. Yamazaki has written and directed the film and also handled its visual effects, with Kazuaki Kishida among the producers.

Toho Studios and Robot Communications have produced the film, while Toho is distributing it. Godzilla Minus Zero received a UA16+ certificate in India and released in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Japanese and English.

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